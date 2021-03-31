Triple Dose Of WWE’s The Bump Set For WrestleMania Week; Triple H, Shawn Michaels, LA Knight & More Announced

WWE has announced a triple dose of The Bump for WrestleMania week.

The April 7 edition of the show will air in its normal 10:00 AM ET timeslot as a preview for night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver later that evening. A huge panel of guests have been announced including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Adam Cole, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight and Izzy.

Additional episodes of The Bump will air at 1:00 PM ET on both April 10 & 11 during WrestleMania weekend. Guests will be announced in the days to come.

The show is available via all major social media platforms and Peacock.