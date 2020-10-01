Triple H Admits He Doesn’t Know Where NXT Fits Into The WWE Draft

During the latest media call ahead of Sunday’s WWE NXT Takeover, Triple H spoke about the upcoming WWE Draft and NXT’s involvement.

The company recently announced that the WWE Draft will be returning next Friday, October 9 on WWE SmackDown and will then conclude the following Monday on WWE Raw, shaking up the rosters.

The exact details about the draft have not yet been announced, and it is unclear whether or not WWE NXT will be involved in the draft as well.

On his media call, Triple H didn’t add much clarity to the situation, admitting that he was unsure

The specifics of the draft have yet to be announced and WWE has already begun moving superstars between brands as Dana Brooke appeared on Raw without much of an explanation.

“I wish I did, but I don’t. The draft is coming. I’m unsure. You, like myself, will have to stay tuned and wait and see. The draft is always an exciting time because you can get new talent, fresh matchups, and everything else. Like you, I’ll be sitting back and waiting to see the excitement unfold,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

The black and gold brand hasn’t been part of the WWE Draft previously, so it remains to be seen whether or not they will now be included.