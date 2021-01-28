Triple H Admits It’s Hard To See Last Year’s Performance Center Show As A WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 36 was certainly a very unique situation, and Triple H has admitted it’s hard for him to see it as a WrestleMania event.

For the first time in WWE history, WWE WrestleMania was done in front of no fans, taking place over two nights inside the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show didn’t have the over-the-top production, major set, or pyro that is expected from the show, and it was certainly one that will go down in history.

However, Triple H admitted to Sports Illustrated that it just didn’t feel like WrestleMania, despite the fact that there were some great moments. He went on to say WWE is going to try to make WWE WrestleMania 37 as special as possible.

“It’s hard for me to think of last year’s show in the Performance Center as WrestleMania, some spectacular moments happened, but that wasn’t the spectacle we were used to. Before last year, could you imagine doing a WrestleMania without fans? We do what we do because of our fan base. I’ll revel in the opportunity just to have some fans there. This year, we’ll make something as special as we can, as safely as possible. Our heartbeat is in the stands. We are so different from other sports. In some sports, you’re trying to tune out that noise, like turning off that exterior stimulus when you’re shooting free throws. For us, it’s all about their excitement. We’re the only sport where we’re engaging them to make more noise. It’s all about their participation.”

WWE WrestleMania 37 will once again be happening over two nights this year, taking place at Raymond James Stadium (the original location of WWE WrestleMania 36), and the company is currently planning on bringing in a limited number of fans.