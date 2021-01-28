WWE
Triple H Admits It’s Hard To See Last Year’s Performance Center Show As A WrestleMania
WWE WrestleMania 36 was certainly a very unique situation, and Triple H has admitted it’s hard for him to see it as a WrestleMania event.
For the first time in WWE history, WWE WrestleMania was done in front of no fans, taking place over two nights inside the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show didn’t have the over-the-top production, major set, or pyro that is expected from the show, and it was certainly one that will go down in history.
However, Triple H admitted to Sports Illustrated that it just didn’t feel like WrestleMania, despite the fact that there were some great moments. He went on to say WWE is going to try to make WWE WrestleMania 37 as special as possible.
“It’s hard for me to think of last year’s show in the Performance Center as WrestleMania, some spectacular moments happened, but that wasn’t the spectacle we were used to. Before last year, could you imagine doing a WrestleMania without fans? We do what we do because of our fan base. I’ll revel in the opportunity just to have some fans there. This year, we’ll make something as special as we can, as safely as possible. Our heartbeat is in the stands. We are so different from other sports. In some sports, you’re trying to tune out that noise, like turning off that exterior stimulus when you’re shooting free throws. For us, it’s all about their excitement. We’re the only sport where we’re engaging them to make more noise. It’s all about their participation.”
WWE WrestleMania 37 will once again be happening over two nights this year, taking place at Raymond James Stadium (the original location of WWE WrestleMania 36), and the company is currently planning on bringing in a limited number of fans.
WWE
Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day
Peyton Royce has revealed that she didn’t actually find out about WWE splitting up The IIconics until the day it happened.
WWE’s decision to split up the tag team was a surprising one, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce having been presented as a pair throughout their main roster run. However, back in August WWE made the decision to split them up, and has since moved Billie to WWE SmackDown, where she’s been working with The Riott Squad, while Royce remained on WWE Raw and has teamed with Lacey Evans.
Royce revealed to SportsKeeda that she didn’t find out until the moment itself, and she admitted that she’s still trying to find her footing without Billie Kay by her side.
“I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know,” recalled Royce. “I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together.
“So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journeys have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Tegan Nox Provides A Positive Update On Her Recovery
Tegan Nox has provided an update on her recovery process during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, and thankfully, it’s a positive one.
Nox has been unfortunate with injuries since joining WWE, initially suffering an ACL tear ahead of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and then another when she returned during the 2018 tournament.
However, back in September 2020, Nox suffered another torn ACL, putting her back on the injured list after an impressive run on the black and gold brand.
Once again, Nox is fighting and rehabbing to get back to the ring, and she revealed that her recovery is going well at the moment, which is a positive sign.
“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. It’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
"I'm way ahead of where I should be, which is good."@TeganNoxWWE_ talks about her recovery on #WWETheBump. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kxh2boqxKH
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2021
Nox’s recovery will be shown on Brie Larson’s YouTube channel later today. A workout video of the two of them is set to be put onto her channel, which is a big moment for Nox, who is well-known for being a major Captain Marvel fan.
WWE
WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For 2/3 WWE NXT
William Regal has confirmed that a WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship match will be taking place on WWE NXT next week.
Santos Escobar was set to defend his title this week against Curt Stallion, but he was mysteriously attacked backstage, seemingly by Legado Del Fantasma. This led to a furious WWE NXT General Manager storming into their locker room to reveal the title match is happening on the 2/3 episode of WWE NXT.
Regal also warned that if Stallion mysteriously gets attacked again, there will be serious consequences for the group.
They may have gotten away with it this week, but if something happens to @CurtStallion next week there will be SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES for #LegadoDelFantasma! #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/zcDmJPQPTE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2021
As well as that match, several tag team bouts are confirmed for next Wednesday. There will be a semi-final bout in the women’s tournament as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai take on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.
Meanwhile, there will also be two men’s quarterfinal matches as Lucha House Party face Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. In the other match, Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will battle Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.
Tony Khan Apologizes To Fans For AEW Dynamite Streaming Problem
Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day
Tegan Nox Provides A Positive Update On Her Recovery
Triple H Admits It’s Hard To See Last Year’s Performance Center Show As A WrestleMania
WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For 2/3 WWE NXT
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Layla Closes The Door On A Potential WWE Return
-
Results14 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (1/28): Dusty Cup Continues, Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Join Forces!
-
AEW1 day ago
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
-
WWE22 hours ago
Backstage News On Jessamyn Duke’s WWE Status
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/26): Eight-Man Main Event, Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona In Action
-
WWE2 days ago
Triple H On A Possible Brock Lesnar Return: “Time Will Tell”
-
Impact1 day ago
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
-
AEW11 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/27): Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up, Kingston vs Archer, Cody Answers SHAQ