Triple H Believes Rhea Ripley Will Be The Top WWE Star Within 5 Years

During the pre-Takeover Q&A, Triple H spoke directly to Rhea Ripley where he made it clear that she’s going to be a top WWE star.

Triple H praised Ripley, stating he’s never seen anyone walk in and be as dominant so fast, and while some think her loss to Charlotte Flair was a setback, he doesn’t see it that way.

“I’ve never seen anyone come here and step into a place that big, that fast. When you walked through that door and you walked up to somebody as dominant as Shayna Baszler and said, ‘no, this is my house now’ and then backed all of it up and beat her,” Triple H on the pre-TakeOver Q&A. “You went to WrestleMania in probably the worst circumstances that you could probably have ever expected in an empty arena in front of no one to face, arguably one of the greatest women’s competitors ever in Charlotte Flair. Some people would say that was a setback. “I don’t see it as a setback. I see it as a point in time when you proved yourself more than any other time that you did, that you were as good as you said you are. Things didn’t go exactly the way you wanted them to in those moments, but to me, you proved that Rhea Ripley is every bit as good as she said she was.”

Triple H then went on to say that Ripley is going to be the number one star in WWE down the line.

“It’s one thing to say somebody is good today. It’s one thing to say where they will be tomorrow. If I had to be a betting man and lay money down and look across the board of everybody in this industry three years from now, five years from now, what is the layout at the top? [points to Rhea Ripley]Number one.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

During the segment, Ripley also made it clear that she wanted to face the winner of the NXT Women’s Championship match at Takeover, which was won by Io Shirai. It remains to be seen whether or not she will get that opportunity.