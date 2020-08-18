Triple H Claims WWE Investigated Velveteen Dream Allegations: “There’s Nothing There”

After Velveteen Dream made his return to WWE NXT last week, Triple H made a statement on the allegations that surrounded the young wrestler.
The former North American Champion had been off television for two months, and no official reason was ever given for that. However, there were allegations made against Velveteen Dream by an independent wrestler, Josh Fuller, which accused him of sexual misconduct.
During an interview with CBS Sports, Triple H spoke about the investigation that went into those allegations, adding that he was off television due a car accident, and not anything else.
“You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there.
“Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident.”
“Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.”