Triple H Claims WWE Investigated Velveteen Dream Allegations: “There’s Nothing There”

After Velveteen Dream made his return to WWE NXT last week, Triple H made a statement on the allegations that surrounded the young wrestler.

The former North American Champion had been off television for two months, and no official reason was ever given for that. However, there were allegations made against Velveteen Dream by an independent wrestler, Josh Fuller, which accused him of sexual misconduct.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Triple H spoke about the investigation that went into those allegations, adding that he was off television due a car accident, and not anything else.