Triple H Claims WWE Will Honor Shad Gaspard On WWE SmackDown

Earlier this week the wrestling world was rocked by the tragic death of former WWE Superstar, Shad Gaspard. As one half of Cryme Tyme, Gaspard had entertained the WWE Universe for years and became incredibly popular.

He tragically died when he was dragged underwater by a riptide at Venice Beach. However, he died as a hero, instructing lifeguards to save his son (which they did,) prior to helping him.

Earlier this week after his death was confirmed, WWE honored Shad with a graphic on WWE NXT. However, Triple H told TMZ that he expects the company will honor him again tonight, on WWE SmackDown.

“This was all happening in real-time. Wednesday night, we put something at the beginning of the show. I’m sure we’ll be doing something on SmackDown,” Triple H told TMZ. “He was such a great guy. Steph and I saw him maybe six months ago. We were at FOX for a meeting. He was coming out of the lobby, we were coming into the lobby. We probably stood there for 20 minutes talking. Just the greatest guy. Finding success in all these other things. He was doing Hollywood and everything else. With the circumstances around all of this, his son, thank God he’s okay. Knowing that he said ‘save my son’ and that was the last thing he did, that’s all you need to know about the guy.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)