Triple H spoke with the media after WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One, and he discussed the future of WALTER.

WALTER was able to successfully defend his WWE NXT UK Championship on the show in an excellent match with Tommaso Ciampa, and Triple H spoke openly about the champion and how unique he is as a talent.

“Everybody wants to face WALTER until he chops them the first time, I’ll tell you that. It’s the old Mike Tyson, ‘Everybody’s got a plan until you get punched in the mouth.’ That chop sounds good on TV until you take the first one and then you start thinking, ‘why did I come here again?’ WALTER’s a machine. Different level. Different focus. If you were to say, ‘What is it he does that’s special?’ Everything. But what’s special about it? He just does it so well. It’s not a particular thing or some kind of crazy move or some type of special effect or anything else, he makes the simplest things mean everything. He gets the most mileage out of everything. He has created an aura and an importance to who he is and what he does that very few people can do. To me, he is straight money and he’s going to travel back home for a little bit but I’ll be honest with you, NXT UK, he’s excited to be there, he’s excited to be doing all the stuff he is, but I can’t wait to get him back here. There’s a lot of matchups I’d like to see and realistically when you just put WALTER’s name next to a lot of people you just go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see that.’ There’s a lot of names.”

Triple H then spoke about whether or not WALTER will be moving to WWE NXT full-time, where he stated that the door is open, where he said that he could stay in WWE NXT UK and still pop up over.