Triple H Comments On The Future Of WALTER: “The Door’s Open For Him”
Triple H spoke with the media after WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One, and he discussed the future of WALTER.
WALTER was able to successfully defend his WWE NXT UK Championship on the show in an excellent match with Tommaso Ciampa, and Triple H spoke openly about the champion and how unique he is as a talent.
“Everybody wants to face WALTER until he chops them the first time, I’ll tell you that. It’s the old Mike Tyson, ‘Everybody’s got a plan until you get punched in the mouth.’ That chop sounds good on TV until you take the first one and then you start thinking, ‘why did I come here again?’ WALTER’s a machine. Different level. Different focus. If you were to say, ‘What is it he does that’s special?’ Everything. But what’s special about it? He just does it so well. It’s not a particular thing or some kind of crazy move or some type of special effect or anything else, he makes the simplest things mean everything. He gets the most mileage out of everything. He has created an aura and an importance to who he is and what he does that very few people can do. To me, he is straight money and he’s going to travel back home for a little bit but I’ll be honest with you, NXT UK, he’s excited to be there, he’s excited to be doing all the stuff he is, but I can’t wait to get him back here. There’s a lot of matchups I’d like to see and realistically when you just put WALTER’s name next to a lot of people you just go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see that.’ There’s a lot of names.”
Triple H then spoke about whether or not WALTER will be moving to WWE NXT full-time, where he stated that the door is open, where he said that he could stay in WWE NXT UK and still pop up over.
“Look, here’s the interesting thing to me, people always go, ‘Well, if you’re in the UK, you’re wrestling in the UK or you’re in the US, you’re wrestling here. It’s like 7 hours to get to the UK. It’s like an hour longer than it takes to get to LA from New York. If WALTER wants, WALTER can stay NXT UK, stay dominant there, stay Champion there, stay doing everything he’s doing there and then come over here and chop the bejesus out of a bunch of people and never miss a beat. It really comes down to the restrictions of the time. I think he’s in a place in his mind where those challenges are very intriguing to him now. Does that mean he wants to leave home? Probably not, but I think the reality of jumping on a plane, coming over here, chopping somebody until their chest is purple and then flying back home and doing it again over there is very intriguing to him. So, I think you could see WALTER in a lot of places. Really is where he wants to go because the door’s open for him to go to all of it. It really just comes down to the logistics of what can we make happen with travel restrictions, but once that lifts, all bets are off.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WWE WrestleMania 37
Damian Priest will be making his WWE WrestleMania debut this weekend, and he believes his partner will surprise fans.
Priest will be teaming up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison on night one of WWE WrestleMania 37, and he thinks the musician will surprise fans.
The former WWE NXT North American Champion recently spoke with Daisy Ruth of WFLA and Priest spoke about how Bad Bunny has been committed to training.
“Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together,” said Priest. “I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”
Priest also spoke about an interaction he had with someone where they thanked him for representing the Hispanic community.
“The other day I was pumping gas and somebody came up to me. It’s not uncommon to have fans coming up to you, but what he said was different, which was ‘thank you,’” recalled Priest. “He thanked me for showing light on our community, our Hispanic community.”
“He [the fan] was like, ‘thanks, you do a lot of us proud. It’s cool that you guys are speaking Spanish on TV and wearing the flag and just making the world know of our culture, putting more eyes on us.’ I thought that was cool. By that same token, I look forward to, especially at WrestleMania, is to have those eyes stay with us.”
Bayley Reveals She Pitched Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 37
Bayley currently isn’t on the card for WWE WrestleMania 37, but she revealed that she pitched several ideas for herself on the show.
Fans have been surprised that Bayley isn’t booked on either night of WWE WrestleMania 37, despite her impressive year. However, she told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that there currently aren’t any plans.
“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude, I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen. Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”
Despite not being booked, Bayley did reveal she’s pitched plenty of stuff for the show, and while Bayley insists that she’d have loved to compete, she’s looking on the bright side.
“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people. My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open. I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year. I’m just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can’t really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess,” she said.
It’s worth noting that Bayley did confirm she isn’t injured during the interview.
Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance
AEW President has given his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s upcoming WWE appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.
The wrestling world was shocked last week when it was revealed that the AEW star will be Steve Austin’s next guest on the Broken Skull Sessions interview show, marking a first-ever WWE and AEW crossover.
Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, where he gave his thoughts on allowing Jericho to appear on Peacock under the WWE umbrella.
“What happened was, I had never even considered this would be a possibility. When I heard from Chris that this was something that they wanted to do, I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had talked and Steve had asked Chris if he had an interest in doing [the show]. When Chris brought it up to me, at first I was taken aback because Chris doing something with Peacock, WWE’s partner is obviously going to give me pause. When he said it was Steve hosting, I didn’t have to think very hard. I feel Steve [is independent] even though he works with WWE and that’s a company we compete with. I trust Steve immensely and I trust Chris. They’re both friends of mine and I feel it’s going to be a good show. Chris told me I’m going to like it. It’s a good chance to promote AEW to different fans and Steve being the host had a lot to do with it. I’m not sure how it’s going to work out, but I’m excited about it and anytime Steve is involved, I think it’s great,” said Khan. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Chris Jericho’s episode of the show will air directly after WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two this weekend.
