Triple H Compares Undisputed Era With D-Generation X

Triple H recently gave some major praise to WWE NXT faction, Undisputed Era, comparing them to his own group, D-Generation X.

The Game spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports about Undisputed Era, praising the cohesion that they have, comparing them to DX.

“That [authenticity] to me is the magic of it,” said Triple H [h/t Inside The Ropes]. “When that magic is there, it’s next level. They have that magic. It’s real to them. There’s no show. I think that’s what worked with DX. It wasn’t a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it’s magic like that, it really works.”

Triple H went on to talk further about their teamwork and how they just let the group do their thing, as they know that they are all connected.

“That unit is that unit,” he said. “They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they’re doing toasts and all this stuff and it’s kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them.

“In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, ‘Man. I’d just like want to hang out with those dudes. I’d like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it’s so much fun.'”

Undisputed Era will be in action tonight at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGamesNXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Tonight – Start Time, Match Card, Live Coverage Info, where they will compete inside the steel structure against Pat McAfee’s The Brand faction.