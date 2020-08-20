Triple H has confirmed that a WWE Draft will be happening later on this year, as the company looks to shake up its rosters.

WWE is always looking to move talent around where possible in order to keep the rosters fresh to create new and exciting storylines. While the company has traded a few wrestlers around over the course of 2020, with the likes of AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Matt Riddle all shifting brands, it appears the company has a full draft ready.

When speaking on the NXT Takeover: XXX conference call, Triple H revealed that a WWE Draft will be taking place this year as WWE wants to keep things fresh, but didn’t reveal any timeframe for that.