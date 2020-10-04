Triple H Confirms There Will Be Fans At WWE NXT Takeover: 31

Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: 31 event will be an important one, and it is going to feature a new look with some fans in attendance.

During the media call earlier in the week, Triple H teased that there will be a unique set up to the event, and he has now spoken about that in more detail during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The show will be happening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and will see the area remodeled after Capitol Wrestling, named after the original WWE territory.

The WWE PC will now be named the Capitol Wrestling Center and will have a mix of virtual and real fans in attendance, with a capacity of 100 people being allowed in. Triple H spoke about

“There will be a contingent of fans in attendance, some of which will be talent, others will be friends and family and some will be fans,” said Levesque. “We will take every safety precaution that there is. All of this was signed off by our medical staff. Everybody that walks in the building will be PCR tested, take a questionnaire and be medically screened. There will be plexiglass pods with fans that are in groups, and the groups will vary in size. Everyone will wear masks, and each group will never be near anyone else.” “We’re taking every single precaution we can, which needs to be done safely, and it’s important to us because fans are the lifeblood of what we do,” said Levesque. “The real core of this is the fans in those seats reacting to what we do. That gives us our energy and our drive. They dictate the story, and having them there makes all the difference in the world.”

