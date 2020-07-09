Triple H Congratulates Keith Lee & Comments On Adam Cole’s Future

The Great American Bash night two saw Keith Lee crowned the first-ever double champion in WWE NXT, and Triple H commented on the results.

As has now become a tradition within WWE NXT whenever a major title changes hands, Triple H posted images with both Keith Lee and Adam Coleon social media last night.

The Game was quick to congratulate the Limitless One who is now both the North American and NXT Champion, asking what era he will bring to WWE NXT.

“A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era… where he brings @WWENXT? The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats,” Triple H wrote on Lee.

Triple H also spoke about Adam Cole, praising him for making the NXT Championship what it is, stating that Cole is just getting started.

“There is a saying ‘it’s the talent that makes the title.’ During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started. Adam Cole IS #WWENXT and that…is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB,” he wrote.