Triple H Discusses Conor McGregor & Daniel Cormier Potentially Joining WWE

WWE often likes to bring in names from the sporting world outside of the wrestling bubble, with the likes of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather having previously been involved in major storylines for the company.

Nowadays, two names that often get linked with a WWE appearance are UFC stars, Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H spoke about the chances of either man joining the company, with The Game revealing he had an open dialogue with Cormier in particular.

“We’ve obviously talked a lot in the past, we’ve had conversations about him doing stuff whether that’s in the ring, commentary, or doing different things,” Triple H said. “But he’s doing what he’s doing and if he decided he’s done or wants to leave UFC — yeah, I love him. Every time I see him we have a great conversation. “He’s just a good dude, and I think that’s what makes him good at commentary. A guy, like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to sit on my couch and watch a fight with him.’ To me, that’s what makes commentary good. People you’d want to hang out with and have a sit-down and watch something. I think he’s great, we’d love to do something with him, if the time is right, obviously in respect to UFC and Dana White. We’d love to chat with him and we have an open relationship as far as communication.”

Triple H then went on to speak about McGregor and whether or not he would be a good fit in the world of professional wrestling.

“I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with the billion dollar walk on the line, I think that’s a match made in heaven.” Triple H joked. “I think the nature of what we do — even being entertainment — it lends itself to combat sports. It lends itself to people like, Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey], as it does with Tyson Fury. It did in the past with Mike Tyson and Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what make those fights, a lot of times. “Yes, the styles and fight itself, but entertaining and the ability to capture people as a personality, that’s what really makes those fights. Same in our business, so if you can transfer that over and really now let yourself go and be larger than life, that’s the key thing.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)