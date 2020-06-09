During the post-show media call after NXT Takeover: In Your House, Triple H spoke about Adam Cole and his ability to steal the show consistently.
Cole defended his NXT Championship once again at the most recent Takeover in a backlot brawl against The Velveteen Dream, and Triple H was impressed with his performance.
“I can’t say enough, not only about Adam Cole the performer and what he brings to the table… if I were to place money on anybody to steal the show, Adam Cole is a sure bet. But that aside, the professional, the leader, the example, the human being – I don’t know if I can speak any higher of anyone than Adam Cole. He’s that level of performer,” said Triple H.
“He’s not only the kind of guy you want as a contributor because he’s that good, but he’s the kind of guy you wanna work with and work for. You wanna work hard to do things to help him succeed as he’s just that kinda guy. He’s the consummate pro and I love working with him.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)