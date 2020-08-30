Triple H Discusses How The #SpeakingOut Movement Will Affect NXT UK

WWE NXT UK is set to make its return in September and Triple H spoke about the return and how the #SpeakingOut movement will affect it.

Several NXT UK Superstars were named during the movement with allegations being put against several wrestlers. Both Ligero and Travis Banks were fired by WWE due to allegations against them and Triple H discussed how the movement will affect the brand in a recent interview with Metro UK.

“Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place was to professionalize and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected, and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do,” Hunter said. “We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It’s zero tolerance for things of this manner. “We look into everything. We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn’t, and deal with it accordingly. While a lot of these things happened years ago, we take them very seriously. We also have an open policy with everybody. No one should ever feel like, ‘I didn’t wanna say anything.’ That’s the exact opposite of what we want. We’re trying to make this the safe, inclusive environment for everybody that it should be.'”

Triple H also spoke about the excitement to get back into things with NXT UK after such a lengthy break.

“We’ve done the best we can with it in unfortunate circumstances,” Triple H noted. “To, now, sort of dig in, but also to get fans to come in and reintroduce them to everybody, reintroduce them to the brand, what it stands for, how it works, what you can expect from it. While there are a lot of fans that are very used to the product and love it, we’re going to reintroduce this to everybody and built it out in a bigger way than we have done before.”

The Game also heavily praised BT Sport for their work with WWE during this period. NXT UK will be filmed at the BT Sports Studios when the show returns.

“That is the intent and the hope. BT has been – I can’t say it enough – an amazing partner. When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do, but they are perfect for what we do” Triple H explained. “They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally. They have once of the most technologically advanced studios in the world. It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content. And I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in, obviously we’d be thrilled and excited.”