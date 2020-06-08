Triple H Discusses If More NXT Stars Will Switch Brands: “There’s Always Going To Be Shifting Around”

After WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House, Triple H spoke about the possibility of more talents moving brands in the near future.

It has already been confirmed that Matt Riddle will be joining WWE SmackDown in the near future, and Dominick Dijakovic is also reportedly expected to be transitioning to WWE Raw soon.

However, Triple H spoke openly about the possibility not only of talents moving from WWE NXT but also some wrestlers following Finn Balor’s footsteps and moving to the black and yellow brand.

“Look, I think that, at any given time, there’s an opportunity for talents to shift and move – whether that’s Velveteen Dream or anybody else. I also think sometimes you see talent on RAW or SmackDown that…

“You can only be in the same place for so long, doing the same things with the same people sometimes, and to see that shift, much like you saw Finn Balor come here, you’re going to see that back and forth and shifting.”

Triple H then also spoke specifically about The Velveteen Dream, who lost against Adam Cole last night and is now unable to challenge for the NXT Championship while Cole is the champion.

“As far as Velveteen Dream specifically, though, you’ll have to wait and see, but there’s always going to be moving of talent, there’s always going to be shifting around.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions.)