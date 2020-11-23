Triple H Discusses If The Undertaker Will Remain Retired

The Undertaker called time on his career at WWE Survivor Series, and Triple H spoke about whether or not he thinks he will remain retired.
When speaking with Sports Illustrated, Triple H gave his thoughts on whether or not he thinks The Undertaker will stay retired, admitting he thinks that he has earned the right to do whatever he wants after his career.
“I’ve also been asked, ‘If he stays retired, shouldn’t he stay retired? Will he come back in two years? Won’t that be a mistake?’ When it comes to all that, I can only give my opinion.
“He represents everything amazing about our business. There is a uniqueness to it; he’s different from any other character. That’s why I think Mark Calaway should be able to do whatever the f— he wants. He’s earned that right.”