Triple H Discusses Plans Changing For Rhea Ripley This Year

When appearing on a recent episode of Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast, former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley opened up about losing momentum following her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

“I’m not really too sure [what happened]. It did feel like that though. I definitely have gone through a stage where I did start losing the confidence in myself, because I just wasn’t portrayed the same way that I was. Like even now, I’m still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence definitely was tainted a little bit, which sucks because I try and keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was something inside my head that just wasn’t getting the picture but like, I don’t know. I got a little bit lost after that. But, right now I feel like I’m getting back on track, especially after doing all the things that I’ve done. Building myself back up has been really, really hard. I’m not gonna lie. It has been very difficult and I’ve been very lost at times but I’ve definitely found my track now and I’m getting back on it.”

The topic has been a frequent talking point on social media this week. So much so, that Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net asked Triple H about her plans changing during the pre-NXT TakeOver: WarGames media conference call on Thursday.

“Yeah, no, the world has changed. None of that plan exists, or was able to. You know, everything changed. I don’t think anyone in that moment could have predicted… when that first started. When you go back to March, it seems like forever ago … Everything is changing on a day-to-day basis. It’s hard to plan for next week, let alone next year, next month, all of that. “The one thing about Rhea, and her honesty is great, when you’re young, it doesn’t take much to rack your confidence. It doesn’t take much to go from an incredible high to an incredible low and begin to question yourself and those things. That’s part of maturing in any sport. It’s all part of the process. I truly believe, long-term, it’s all valuable things.” “Everyone wants immediate success and then go very smoothly all the way to the end. There are no lessons in that, no long-term value. There’s no struggle, there’s no strife, there’s no difficulties in that. You don’t grow as a performer, it’s just easy. These are all learning experiences … It’s horrifying at the time, but you look at them now and go, ‘Thank God that happened, because if that didn’t happen, this wouldn’t have happened.’ It’s all part of the journey. When you’re young, it’s hard to say, ‘you gotta think long-term.’ You’re young, long-term is the spring or three months from now. Long-term is five or ten years from now, and when you think of things in that manner, those setbacks are extremely valuable in getting you to places you need to go … The Rhea Ripley that I’m watching right now is a way better Rhea Ripley than when she was on that high. She’s a way better performer, way more mature, more understanding, all of it, and it all came through that process.”

Triple H had previously stated that Ripley dropped the title to Flair because there were long-term plans in place for her character arc. Once Io Shirai won the title in a triple threat where she pinned Ripley, Triple H then said it was done for the sake of “long-term storytelling.”

Ripley was periodically featured in feuds against Aliyah, Mercedes Martinez, and Raquel Gonzalez, but largely stayed out of the title picture and has yet to move away from NXT. Now, Ripley will take part in the women’s WarGames match for a second year in a row this Sunday as part of Team Shotzi Blackheart.

