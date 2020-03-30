Triple H Discusses Roman Reigns Not Being Part Of WWE WrestleMania 36

Triple H recently spoke with Sports Center about the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend where he also spoke about Roman Reigns not being on the show.

While WWE itself hasn’t made any official comment on Roman Reigns being pulled from the show, it has been confirmed in various reports that he is no longer taking part.

Triple H spoke about the safety of talent for the shows, revealing that it was totally voluntary for every wrestler to be involved. However, he did speak about Roman Reigns and while Triple H didn’t officially confirm he was off the show, he did speak about his pre-existing condition.

Triple H said: “I don’t want to get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-watch and see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent any more so than they need to and all of our talent are in this in a voluntary capacity. So right out the get-go, if they don’t want to be a part of this, if they feel there’s a risk for whatever reason, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here and nothing is held against them for that…With Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”

