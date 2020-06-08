Triple H Discusses The Health Of The Roster After A “Physical Night” At NXT Takeover: In Your House

During the post-show media call, Triple H spoke about the health of the competitors following WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House.

In Your House saw several physical matches take place with Damian Priest taking a huge back bump onto the steel steps and Io Shirai landing directly onto Rhea Ripley’s face with her moonsault to become NXT Women’s Champion.

Triple H spoke to the media after the show and addressed the health of everyone who had competed where he admitted that Johnny Gargano had “tweaked himself,” with a lower back and hip issue, but he noted that the doctors felt he would be fine.

He then spoke about the rest of the performers and admitted that it was a very physical show but stated that straight after the show, everyone was healthy and he hopes it remains that way when adrenaline cools down.