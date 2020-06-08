Triple H Discusses The Health Of The Roster After A “Physical Night” At NXT Takeover: In Your House

During the post-show media call, Triple H spoke about the health of the competitors following WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House.
In Your House saw several physical matches take place with Damian Priest taking a huge back bump onto the steel steps and Io Shirai landing directly onto Rhea Ripley’s face with her moonsault to become NXT Women’s Champion.
Triple H spoke to the media after the show and addressed the health of everyone who had competed where he admitted that Johnny Gargano had “tweaked himself,” with a lower back and hip issue, but he noted that the doctors felt he would be fine.
He then spoke about the rest of the performers and admitted that it was a very physical show but stated that straight after the show, everyone was healthy and he hopes it remains that way when adrenaline cools down.
“Adrenaline is a magical thing,” said Triple H on the call. “Everybody was pretty hyped up after this show and it was a big celebratory effort, we got together in the arena after the show, and everybody was elated. We’ll see when everybody cools down. It was a physical night. The talent was pent up, we’ve been doing television shows, but tonight was different. It felt special. There was a palpable buzz in the air and you could feel that specialness. The energy was very high and you could see it in the workout. We’ll see as everybody cools off, but right now everybody is healthy and hopefully, it stays that way.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)