Triple H Discusses The Origins Of His Finger Point Photos

Triple H recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he discussed the famous point photos that he takes with WWE NXT talent backstage.

The photos normally come with talent who win titles in NXT, traditionally at NXT Takeover events. He spoke about the origin of that, and how it was initially done to try to get some eyes on the talent.

“It’s a funny thing, in the very beginning as we were trying to build NXT, like when we first started a lot of people don’t realize we didn’t have TV, there was no Network quite yet. Arrival was the first live thing shown on the Network, it was a way to test the product out before we got to WrestleMania. I remember being in a meeting and them saying we are going to put WrestleMania on there, and everybody was like “holy cow, that can’t be the first thing we do live.” I was like, I’ll do a PPV with NXT and that’s how it started. The point was a way to help get talent to a place where more people are seeing them because we didn’t have a place to distribute them and get them more well-known. That’s what the point was to pick up some traffic with it and at first, we started doing it and pretty soon it got to a place where someone would win the title and the second they would walk back there they’d be like “hey, can we do the point picture?”

Triple H then went on to compare his photos with NXT talent to the classic pointing to the WrestleMania sign after someone wins the Royal Rumble.

“A funny thing to me that in a way, it’sone of those things were people talk about it and they laugh about it and they joke about it but it’s like when you win the Rumble, everyone makes fun of the fact you point at the WrestleMania sign but when you win the Rumble, you cannot wait to get your picture taken pointing at that WrestleMania sign. It’s in someway cliched and tradition, but it’s tradition. You want to have you picture taken the same way this person did it and all the people that came before you and I think this is a similar thing.”

Triple H was also asked if he will ever be able to do a better finger point photo than with Damian Priest in his hot tub, and The Game had one idea in mind.

“Well, I’m waiting for Cameron Grimes to go straight to the moon, that picture with the flag behind us and us with the bubble helmets on will be phenomenal.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions and check out the full interview below: