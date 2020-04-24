Triple H Discusses Witnessing WrestleMania 36 At The WWE Performance Center

Triple H was a guest on WWE’s After The Bell this week, and he spoke about WWE WrestleMania 36 taking place at the WWE Performance Center.

Triple H first spoke about how he was the one who thought it would be a wise idea to keep the WWE PC setup for shows after the planned WWE NXT PC event, just in case.

“As I’m flying down there in the morning, I call Vince and I said, ‘I haven’t seen the Performance Center yet, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say it is spectacular. Maybe when we’re done doing this live show, maybe we should leave the setup. I know it’s costly, but maybe in case something happens and stuff gets canceled and we can’t go into a town, we could at least get everybody to Florida.’ At that point, I wasn’t thinking about no fans. We could pick up the phone and call the local fans here and fill up the place and at least put on a show. Vince said it was smart,” Triple H said.

However, when it came to doing WrestleMania in the building, Triple H admitted that if he had been told that when he first scouted the building he wouldn’t have believed anybody.

“The moment in time when I walked in there and they had now transferred it from the Raw and SmackDown set and repositioning everything and I got in there and the giant WrestleMania sign that [Kevin] Owens would end up jumping off and stuff, it was surreal. It’s a crazy experience. I remember the moment walking in the building for the first time when [I] was scouting locations. It was like a knick knack store from an importer in Korea. It was all these shelves of these knick knacks as far as I can see and I remember walking in there and rows and rows of stuff. If you would have said to me, ‘It’s a nice building. We’ll have WrestleMania in a few years,’ you were out of your mind,” Triple H said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)