Triple H Discusses WWE Potentially Bringing Fans Back In Florida’s Phase Two Of Re-Opening

Triple H recently spoke with the media ahead of Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House event where he discussed potentially bringing fans back into shows.
With Florida commencing its phase two of re-opening, there has certainly been questions over what the future holds for WWE’s shows and whether audiences will return soon. Triple H took a question about the subject and gave his thoughts on what is happening.
“Since the beginning of this we’ve been looking at all options finding to figure out how to navigate all of this. Since things have changed, we’ve worked closely with the government in Florida to make sure we’re doing everything that they want us to do and then some,” said Triple H.
“This has just come about and all options are on the table for us. We need to understand completely what they’re saying can and can not be done and we’ll respond accordingly. What we do is for our fans and we feel its our duty to continue to deliver for them. They’ve been there for us and we want to be there for them at this time when they need that entertainment. The faster we can get ourselves in front of our fans and doing what we do, the better as long as it’s safe for everyone.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcriptions.)