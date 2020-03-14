Triple H Fills In On Commentary For WWE Friday Night Smackdown

WWE ran a bare bones edition of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, live from the Performance Center in Orlando, with only essential personnel in attendance.

That mandate apparently extended to the commentary teams as well. None other than Triple H filled in at the booth this evening, calling the action alongside the long-time voice of WWE, Michael Cole.

“The Game” helped call the opening tag team match pitting Bayley and Sasha Banks against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They kept the live action limited, however, opting to run a replay of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match from the recent Elimination Chamber PPV.