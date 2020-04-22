Triple H On His First Time Meeting Vince McMahon: “This Guy Had No Idea Who I Am”

WWE is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Triple H signing with the company this week, beginning with a special dedication on Friday Night Smackdown this week.

The “King of Kings” was also a special guest on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday morning, and opened up about the first time that he ever met with Vince McMahon in person.

“The very first time I met Vince was when I was still at WCW. My contract was coming to an end, and I was trying to gauge interest, I guess you could say. [WWE] took a meeting with me. J.J. Dillon at the time was running talent relations, and was in charge of all that. I spoke to J.J. and he brought me in for a meeting with Vince.”

“Obviously it’s Vince McMahon. He has a larger than life presence, and of course it’s probably the ultimate meeting that you could take in the business, especially at that time. Going into the meeting obviously I was very nervous, expecting a great outcome, and then getting in there and realizing this guy has no idea who I am.”

“I’m sure he was asked to take a meeting with a talent, and here’s a kid that’s new and up-and-coming, whose contract is coming up. I don’t believe he was aware necessarily of me as a performer, or my work – nor should he have been, I guess, at that time. We had a very cordial meeting. He asked me what my plans were, and what I was thinking about doing; why I wanted to go [to WWE]rather than stay where I was. All that kind of stuff.”

“I guess the biggest takeaway for me was just a larger than life impression of Vince McMahon. He has a presence, and when you’re in a room with him, that presence carries over. I’ve seen it in meetings with the biggest heavy-hitters in the industry and in business, where he’s in the room and he carries that room. It was quite a meeting.”

“Maybe like a month later, he would call me and I think was aware of what I was doing, and he’d seen me work. It was after I had performed at Starrcade against Alex Wright, at the very end of my contract. He called me right after that to say, ‘Are you interested in coming here? I saw what you did at Starrcade, and I’d like for you to come here.'”