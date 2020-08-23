Triple H On Pat McAfee’s Future In Wrestling: “We’re Going To Have That Conversation”

After an impressive in-ring debut, Triple H discussed Pat McAfee’s future in the world of wrestling and if we can expect more matches.

The former NFL star was incredibly impressive in his first-ever match at NXT Takeover: XXX in a losing effort against Adam Cole. McAfee gained major praise online from fans, and it is clear people would be happy to see him back again.

During the post-show conference call, Triple H spoke about McAfee and how he believes he silenced any of his critics with his performance, proving exactly what he’s capable of. While The Game didn’t confirm McAfee would be back, he did state that he doesn’t believe it’s the last time people will see him wrestle.

“To me, he showed why he is the elite athlete that he is, why he had so many full rides in college in so many different sports. He played professional sports at the highest level. He has the personality. He’s got the gift of gab. He has the charisma. He’s a heat magnet and when you add in the incredible athlete on top of that who has a feel for the business. What he wants to do, he can do. I’m here to help him. I look forward to that future. I don’t know what it’ll be. We’re going to have that conversation. I can certainly say that I do not believe at all that this is the last time that you will see Pat McAfee step through those ropes and do what he does. I think he’s silenced a lot of critics tonight, a lot of people in the, ‘Ugh, a celebrity’ camp left with a different opinion. I will also say, my hat’s off to Adam Cole. Having done this with someone who, it’s their first match ever, and working with them, it takes a lot and there’s a lot that goes into this. Pat and Adam tore it up. Adam is a consummate pro. I’ve said that numerous times. I can’t say it enough. He’s a leader in the back to just a pro on every level. As much as anyone, he is NXT. My hat’s off to both of them, to Pat McAfee with respect and Adam Cole with the in-ring leadership,” Triple H said.

Triple H then spoke about how passionate Pat McAfee is and how he even spoke about being a Hall Of Famer, proving the confidence he has within himself.