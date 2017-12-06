ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

WWE star Triple H recently spoke with ESPN to hype this weekend’s WWE live event in New Delhi, India, at which The Game will facing The Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal. Below are some interview highlights:

On possibly being cheered over Jinder Mahal in India:

“I don’t know. I’m a lot better at being the villain,” Levesque said about the prospect of being cheered over Mahal. “It would be interesting to see when we get there. I’ve been cheered and I’ve been booed. If the fans want to support me because they have been watching me for the last 20-plus years, that’s great.”

On the fan perception of Jinder Mahal’s character in WWE:

“When I was in India, a lot of people asked about him (Mahal) and what I thought about him. Did I respect him? A lot of people have mixed feelings about Jinder Mahal as a representative. In some ways he represents India, but a lot of people don’t like the way he represents himself as a WWE superstar.”

“The question was asked so many times that I thought what better way to prove what I thought than stepping into the ring with him. If Jinder wants to prove it to the fans in India, there could be no better way than by doing it against me there.”