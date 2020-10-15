Triple H Praises Shotzi Blackheart – Candice LeRae Match

Triple H took to social media last night and heaped the praise on the women’s number one contender’s match on WWE NXT.

During the show, Shotzi Blackheart competed against Candice LeRae in a number one contender’s match which was contested brilliantly between them. In the end, LeRae used some knuckle dusters that Indi Hartwell gave her to knockout Shotzi and become the number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

The work rate of both women clearly impressed their boss though as Triple H took to Twitter to praise them both, stating they showcased what an opportunity to lead the division means.