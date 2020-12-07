Triple H spoke to the media following WWE NXT Takeover: War Games, and he provided an injury update on Candice LeRae.

The PPV saw two War Games matches take place, both of which were incredibly violent, featuring big spots and plenty of weapons. Therefore, it isn’t a surprise that a few injuries have followed, but there is potentially a serious problem for Candice LeRae.

Triple H revealed that she was being checked out and having X-Rays for a potential broken arm, but he isn’t sure yet on how severe that situation is.

“Right now, for the most part, bumps and bruises on everybody. So, you know what you would expect out of this. Candice is getting checked out now. Getting her X-Rays checked out. So I really don’t have a status update yet on that, but you are correct.[It’s] possibly a broken arm. Maybe. We’re not sure yet, but we’ll see where that goes.”

Another wrestler who was injured in the War Games structure was Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish, who has an elbow injury.

“Bobby Fish got a little bit of a laceration on his elbow, but we’re not exactly sure. It’s just the elbows that we were just kind of wait to see but other than that, no, just bumps and bruises. I hold my breath on these kinds of shows every single time and tonight was certainly no different.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Both Undisputed Era and Team Candice LeRae walked away with victories from their individual War Games matches.