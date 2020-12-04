Triple H Provides An Update On Karrion Kross’ Status

Triple H recently provided an update on the injury status of former WWE NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, hinting at when he could be back.

The Game spoke with the media during a conference call this week to hype up Sunday’s WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames event and was asked about Kross’ status.

While Triple H didn’t give a clear answer, he did hint that his return is coming as he quoted Kross himself, and then simply stated that it will be any second.

“To quote him, tick tock. Any second,” said Triple H.

Kross has been out of action since WWE NXT Takeover: XXX where he separated his shoulder during his NXT Championship victory against Keith Lee. He relinquished the title on the following episode of WWE NXT.

