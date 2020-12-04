WWE
Triple H Provides An Update On Karrion Kross’ Status
Triple H recently provided an update on the injury status of former WWE NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, hinting at when he could be back.
The Game spoke with the media during a conference call this week to hype up Sunday’s WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames event and was asked about Kross’ status.
While Triple H didn’t give a clear answer, he did hint that his return is coming as he quoted Kross himself, and then simply stated that it will be any second.
“To quote him, tick tock. Any second,” said Triple H.
Kross has been out of action since WWE NXT Takeover: XXX where he separated his shoulder during his NXT Championship victory against Keith Lee. He relinquished the title on the following episode of WWE NXT.
Jim Ross Recalls Having To Release Umaga From His WWE Contract
Jim Ross spoke about a difficult side of his WWE career, which was having to release talent, talking specifically about Umaga.
During his latest podcast episode, which focused fully on Umaga, JR reflected on when he had to release him in 2003 after an incident took place at a bar.
“Me. I would deliver the news. Try to do it in person when you can. It’s not a letter. I’ll call, talk. You had a conversation about it. But Vince [McMahon] would earmark it and sometimes it was brought up by others in the company how, ‘Well, this guy’s putting our company in jeopardy, he’s out of control and he can’t control his habits,’ etcetera, etcetera and then you get all these little indications like I said earlier, the small things start accumulating, and cumulatively, it’s bad business and so he would say, ‘We gotta fix this problem and unless you can tell me differently JR, the only way I know how to fix it is to let him go and let him mature and because we’d sure as hell like to bring him back.’ We knew he was gonna be great, but you still can’t make exceptions with somebody you perceive to be out of control and dangerous, especially that big, that strong, and so we had to — look, Eckie [Umaga] understood that. He knew he f*cked up and he took the bat out of our hands. What are we gonna do now? So, that’s kinda what that was. He knew he had f*cked up. You gotta pay the piper sometimes and that’s the only recourse that we had.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
Wardlow Reflects On His WWE Tryout & Working With Kurt Angle
On the most recent instalment of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Wardlow reflected on his WWE tryout and finding out he wasn’t signed.
Wardlow spoke about how certain people who were trying out knew nothing about wrestling, and admitted he was so confident that he actually sold his home to move to Florida.
“I think [WWE was an option]. I know people know that I did have a tryout, and I smoked that tryout. I mean, I was literally the only dude there in a suit, speaking of suits. It was mind blowing. Dudes are there in shorts and t-shirts. That’s because they’re not recruiting wrestlers, they’re recruiting ex-NFL athletes or college wrestlers, people that have never watched wrestling, don’t care about wrestling. Like the comments these people were making made me sick to my stomach that they were there getting an opportunity. Of course my roommate, he’s like, ‘Man, I’ve never even watched wrestling. I don’t even like it.’ I’m just like, ‘Get out of my room. Like why are you here?’ And it was his second tryout. These people are getting multiple chances. So I smoked that tryout. I’m like, ‘I have this in the bag’ and so much so, I literally sold my motorcycle, sold my house. Like literally got rid of everything because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into moving into Florida.’ So when the email came in that I was not, man I remember I actually had to pull over on the side of the road because I just couldn’t believe it.”
Wardlow then went on to discuss how he ended up training with Kurt Angle, with the WWE Hall Of Famer putting in a good word for him with someone within the company.
“Then I started training personally with Kurt Angle, when he was getting ready to make his comeback for his final couple matches and me and Kurt just clicked in the ring, really well, and him and I talked a lot and he expressed that he had-had a conversation with a certain somebody there about bringing me in and he told me, ‘It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Charles Robinson Reveals What The Daily Life Of A Referee Is Like
Veteran WWE official, Charles Robinson recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell where he spoke about the day-to-day life of a WWE referee.
While fans only see them working inside the ring during matches, that isn’t the only responsibility of a WWE official. Charles Robinson spoke about what a typical daily routine is like for him.
“On any given day, we’re running to get talent to do a backstage segment,” Robinson said. “We have to make sure that they’re at the Gorilla position to go out prior to their match. You don’t want to wait till two seconds before for them to be there. So the match before, we’re running to get the talent to be where they’re supposed to be. So basically, we’re babysitters in a way. Myself along with a couple of the other referees, we’re ring crew members.
“So we’re in charge of setting up the ring, making sure the ropes are tight and safe, changing the canvases and doing things like that. So there’s so many things to do during the day. My day may start at 9:00 in the morning, 8:00 in the morning to build a ring, and then once the show’s over, then we tear everything down. And once we’re done with that, it’s 12:30, 1:00 a.m. and then off to the next town, so it’s a long hard job to do.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
