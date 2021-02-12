Triple H Provides An Update On The Status Of Pat McAfee

During his latest media conference call ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Triple H gave an update on Pat McAfee.

McAfee was heavily involved in WWE NXT throughout 2020, feuding with Adam Cole throughout the year. He competed in a singles match against Cole at WWE NXT Takeover XXX, and then stepped inside the WarGames structure as well.

When discussing if Pat would return to the company down the line, Triple H admitted that right now the only thing stopping that is Pat’s busy schedule.