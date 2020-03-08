ProWrestling.com
Credit: WWE.com

Triple H Receives Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

0
By onWWE

WWE’s Triple H received a huge honor this weekend as he was given the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the fitness industry.

This award is given out annually with previous recipients including Sylvester Stallone, Lou Ferrigno, Robert Kennedy, Jack Lalanne, and Betty Weider.

Read More
NXT Live Results From Cleveland (3/6): Ciampa vs Austin Theory, Keith Lee & Dio Madden Battle Undisputed Era