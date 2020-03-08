Triple H Receives Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

WWE’s Triple H received a huge honor this weekend as he was given the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the fitness industry.
This award is given out annually with previous recipients including Sylvester Stallone, Lou Ferrigno, Robert Kennedy, Jack Lalanne, and Betty Weider.
“Turn your dreams into goals and work hard to achieve them…and whenever possible, inspire. Whenever possible, give back.” – @TripleH after being presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #ArnoldClassic pic.twitter.com/l4Gf0qe1hX
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020