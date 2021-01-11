Time to play The Game!

WWE has officially announced that Triple H will make his return to television this evening, kicking off a brand new episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

In what is likely not a coincidence, this news comes just hours after it was revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19, making his upcoming title defense against Goldberg highly questionable, at best.

For what it’s worth, Triple H has not wrestled a match since WWE Super Showdown in June 2019.

Ironically, the “King of Kings” appeared on WWE’s The Bump just last week and revealed that he is Vince McMahon’s “in case of emergency, break glass guy”. 20 days out from the Royal Rumble, it appears that glass has been broken.