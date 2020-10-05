Triple H Reveals Ember Moon Returning To NXT Has Been In The Works Since 2019

Ember Moon made a surprising return to WWE NXT at WWE NXT Takeover: 31, and it was revealed this has been in the works for a while.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1QyPsmtoSU

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion was revealed as the ‘mystery wrestler’ who had been teasing their return in recent weeks. Moon appeared after the WWE NXT Women’s Championship match to confront Io Shirai, making it clear she’s after the gold.

In the post-show media call, Triple H spoke about Ember Moon’s return to the black and gold brand, discussing how strong the women’s division is right now.

“Just when you think the women’s division in NXT can’t get any stronger, the depths of it is incredible. Out comes Toni Storm, back in NXT. Out comes Ember Moon, coming back from what could have been a career-threatening injury, but is back and ready to go and back here in NXT. It was hard not for her to be smiling, so excited to be here, so excited to be back and ready to do the thing that she loves to do. I asked her who she was looking forward to working with the most and she gave me about a 12-person list. It just speaks to the division and how strong it is and why people want to be a part of it because the competition is the best and it makes everyone rise to a higher occasion,” Triple H said.

Triple H then went on to reveal the plans for Ember to return had actually been in progress since before she got injured, back in 2019.

“As far as the timing of her return, the timing was based on when she was available to return. We had been talking about her coming back here for a while, probably since she was injured, maybe even before that. The timing was just here. She just got cleared. She’s healthy. The door was open for her,” Triple H said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

At the end of the night, WWE’s YouTube channel caught up with Ember Moon where she said that all people need to know is that Ember Moon is NXT, baby.