Triple H Reveals He Doesn’t Want Too Many Titles In WWE NXT

During his latest conference call ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Triple H spoke about how many titles he wants in WWE NXT.

Triple H spoke about how the women’s division in the company is growing, revealing that the next rookie class in the company is set to be the largest female class in the history of WWE’s training facility.

“Almost half of this card in its entirety is made up of women. Look at the depth behind them, the division’s incredible and only getting stronger. The current class coming in to the Performance Center, this rookie class coming in very soon is the largest female class we had in history so that speaks of the commitment and where we’re going with female performers and seeing them as exactly that, as performers as nothing else and really trying to strengthen that even further,” said Hunter.

The Game then continued speaking about the women’s division, and while he doesn’t want the brand to have too many titles, he did admit that there could be a need for the division to have another title.

“I think those conversations happen. I think you are always looking to make it everything that it can be [but] you also want to make sure that you don’t water things down. I’m not a big believer in having 38 titles in organizations that are just like everybody’s constantly just making their way to a different title at any given time and I don’t believe that it’s always about those championships, there is different storytelling, but that’s definitely a thought that’s in mind and we’ll see where it goes. “I think, especially as the women’s division has increased in size, people were talking about that a few years ago, but I don’t believe that the depth and the size of it was there and it’s getting to that point now. So, those are conversations that are had a lot.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Triple H may not need to add another title though, as the winners of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships.