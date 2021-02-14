WWE
Triple H Reveals He Doesn’t Want Too Many Titles In WWE NXT
During his latest conference call ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Triple H spoke about how many titles he wants in WWE NXT.
Triple H spoke about how the women’s division in the company is growing, revealing that the next rookie class in the company is set to be the largest female class in the history of WWE’s training facility.
“Almost half of this card in its entirety is made up of women. Look at the depth behind them, the division’s incredible and only getting stronger. The current class coming in to the Performance Center, this rookie class coming in very soon is the largest female class we had in history so that speaks of the commitment and where we’re going with female performers and seeing them as exactly that, as performers as nothing else and really trying to strengthen that even further,” said Hunter.
The Game then continued speaking about the women’s division, and while he doesn’t want the brand to have too many titles, he did admit that there could be a need for the division to have another title.
“I think those conversations happen. I think you are always looking to make it everything that it can be [but] you also want to make sure that you don’t water things down. I’m not a big believer in having 38 titles in organizations that are just like everybody’s constantly just making their way to a different title at any given time and I don’t believe that it’s always about those championships, there is different storytelling, but that’s definitely a thought that’s in mind and we’ll see where it goes.
“I think, especially as the women’s division has increased in size, people were talking about that a few years ago, but I don’t believe that the depth and the size of it was there and it’s getting to that point now. So, those are conversations that are had a lot.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Triple H may not need to add another title though, as the winners of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Mark Henry Claims The Hurt Business Is A Better Version Of Nation Of Domination
Mark Henry has given praise to The Hurt Business, claiming the group is better than the Nation Of Domination. Henry was a guest on WWE’s The Bump, where he spoke about being on the advisory board for a book called “Black History 360,” which will be available soon in schools nationwide.
“As a representative of the African American community or the Black community – however, you what to phrase it – I was wanted to set a good example and be talked about throughout history and after my existence,” Mark Henry replied. “So, I’m kind of getting what I want.”
Henry also spoke about Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble, admitting it gave him a flushing feeling as if his own child had done something well.
“It felt like somebody poured warm water over my head. I got this flushing feeling like one of my children did something well,” he stated. “I let her know that I was very proud of her; I still expect a lot. She said, ‘I’m not going to let you down.’ I love that.”
Finally, Henry discussed The Hurt Business, claiming they’re a better group than the Nation Of Domination, putting some serious praise onto them.
“I think it was during that time that made that work,” he began. “Right now, I think The Hurt Business is a better version. It’s not about black or white; it’s about green. It’s about prestige. It’s about honor.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Mercedes Martinez On Signing With WWE: “It Was Always My Ultimate Goal”
Mercedes Martinez recently spoke about her decision to sign with WWE ahead of her WWE NXT Women’s Championship match.
Martinez originally took part in WWE’s two Mae Young Classic tournaments, but she was still an independent wrestlers at that point, and she even made an appearance for AEW before she signed with WWE. When speaking with Solo Wrestling, Martinez discussed why she signed with the company.
“I think WWE is everyone’s ultimate goal,” Martinez said. “It was always my ultimate goal to come to WWE, and I didn’t know in reality if I was actually ever going to make it here. After 20 years in the business, it’s one of those things that you kind of leave behind in the back of your head. Like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get there when I get there, [but] it may not be a thing.’”
In the time in between Martinez’s two WWE runs, she wrestled a couple of times for AEW. Martinez says wrestling for other promotions was just a part of her journey, and she was more than happy to leave working as a freelancer behind in favor of signing with WWE.
“So you want to look at other outlets, whether it’s wrestling overseas or the other companies, but once the WWE contacted me I had no issues whatsoever signing that contract,” Martinez said. “[WWE was] definitely always the go. Even if I didn’t get to be part of WWE, I knew that I would still be wrestling for a couple more years. My career was winding down and this was just an opportunity that I had to get, and an opportunity that I really needed. It’s just the combination of all the hard work that I have done, and it just so happens that it came almost at my 20th year [in my] career.”
Despite a brief run with RETRIBUTION, Martinez ended up returning to WWE NXT, and she is now the number one contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. She will be involved in a triple threat match tonight for the title against Toni Storm and current champion, Io Shirai.
MSK Discuss How Adjusting To WWE Has Been & The Importance Of The Dusty Cup
MSK is set to make their Takeover debut this evening, and they have discussed how they’ve adjusted to life in WWE.
The duo will be taking on the Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals this week, and they spoke about adjusting to life in WWE during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.
“Honestly, [I’ve just been] training every day with some of the highest class coaches in the world,” Nash Carter replied. “I didn’t really have at my disposal. I feel like a professional athlete, and it’s awesome.”
“It’s really cool because it feels like a family,” Wes Lee added. “From the moment that we were brought in to now, it never felt like we were alienated from where we came from or the things that we have done. It was just, ‘Hey, you’re apart of this family.’
They then spoke about the importance of the Dusty Cup and how much it has helped them maintain momentum as a tag team.
“It helped a lot because we never really lost momentum or excitement from our signing to immediately debuting in the Dusty Cup,” Lee mentioned. “It was awesome, and it still feels awesome! It feels so surreal; I have to pinch myself every morning to remind myself that I’m not dreaming.”
MSK also spoke about the recent WWE NXT UK debut of Meiko Satomura, discussing how they have teamed with her in the past and how they’d like to do it again at some point.
“That was awesome,” Lee exclaimed. “We were able to tag with her; I believe it was three times -twice in the UK and once in Ireland. She’s consistently getting better. It’s not that she’s been stagnant with a [certain] style for a period of time. She [just] consistently adds something to herself over these illustrious years that she’s had.”
“She’s a living legend; she really is,” Carter noted with a big smile. “It would be great to team with her again. I hope that’s a possibility.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
