Triple H Reveals He Is Vince McMahon’s “In Case Of An Emergency Guy”

Triple H recently spoke about returning to wrestle now he’s part-time and how Vince McMahon views him and his in-ring career.

The Game joined WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about his 2016 run, which saw him return to being a full-time in-ring talent where he won the WWE Royal Rumble and became WWE Champion in the process.

He admitted that was out of the blue and that it was one of the hardest things he’s ever done, adding that Vince McMahon now sees him as his ’emergency guy.’