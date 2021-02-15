Triple H Reveals The NXT Women’s Championship Match Did Have More Time Than They Used

During the post-show conference call, Triple H discussed the NXT Women’s Championship match in more detail.

The Game revealed that the women did have a lot more time available to them than they took, admitting that they set up a 20-minute window for the women to work in if they had wanted it.

“First of all, spectacular performance by all three. As far as the time goes, they had all the time they wanted. They had a window that was much bigger than that. I think bell-to-bell they went somewhere in the neighbourhood of twelve, thirteen, I don’t remember precisely, but I think that’s where they went to. They had what they wanted. I think it was laid out at twenty, you know, just as a window, but they had what they wanted. There were a few things in there that I know didn’t go exactly how they had planned it. I don’t necessarily mean mistakes on their part, but [the] table breaking, things happening beyond peoples control, that made them go in different directions.”

The broken table spot obviously threw the match off slightly, but Triple H commended the women for going on without it, showcasing their ability to react when things go wrong.

“They’re pros, all three of them. They didn’t miss a beat. They went right on. You know, it’s a funny thing, that stuff happens. You’ve gotta be able to roll with the punches and they did it. They did it seamlessly. I thought it worked tremendously. I thought they had a great match. No matter what you do, things are never going to go exactly as you planned unless you’re extremely, extremely lucky, and even then, it’s why to me, the best performers are always the ones that can ad-lib and do things on the fly and just roll with stuff and react to it and be in the moment. That’s when it’s best. When things are just ABC all the way through, if something does go awry, for some of those people it can be really hard to adjust, and they did it seamlessly, so my hats off to them.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

In the end, Io Shirai was able to hit her Moonsault from the top rope, landing on both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez to retain her title.