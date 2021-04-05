Triple H Reveals Why He Turned Down AJ Styles’ WWE WrestleMania Challenge

AJ Styles had made it public knowledge he wants a WWE WrestleMania match with Triple H, but The Game actually rejected the idea.

It wasn’t something that Styles just said to people either, as he did request it to Triple H, just as he has done in the past with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. When speaking on a media call ahead of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, Triple H admitted that AJ has pestered him every time they see each other.

“He pestered with me every time I saw him! He would ask me about it and ask me about my schedule and as we got closer, man, I’ve said this before, getting ready for WrestleMania is a different thing. And the older you get, the harder it gets. “When he first came to me, I said, ‘AJ, I’m not going to tell you no. Personally, I’d love to work with you and at this point, you can carry me to something.’ So, I’d love it.”

Despite the fact that Triple H isn’t retired from in-ring competition, he admitted he had to turn down the match as he simply doesn’t have time to train and get into shape for it at the moment.

“There’s a part of me that wants to do it, and then there’s just a bigger part of me that says, ‘I’m so busy 24/7, that to even try and contemplate how to train in the way I would want to train and get in-shape – and by shape, I don’t mean look—in-shape ring wise so you don’t embarrass yourself once you get in there at 52. “It’s a lot of work and I don’t know that I have – I’m not afraid of the work. If I could make more hours in the day, I could find time to do it. It’s just time.”

Triple H went on to discuss how, as a performer, he would love to compete against him, revealing that Ric Flair has told him he needs to get back into the ring.

“The personal side of it, the performer side of it, I would love nothing more, but the reality is – I’m not going to have the bandwidth or availability schedule-wise to be able to pull that off. “He would come to me every week or every other week when I would see him and say, ‘How’s that bandwidth coming? You going to be able to make this happen?’ I’d say I’m not, but I’m flattered by that – I really am – and I’m humbled by it. “I wish I had the bandwidth to do it, and I’m not saying I won’t be able to do it in the coming year, if it’s right and everyone believes it should be done.” “I’m at the point where to me, the in-ring stuff is bonus. It’s funny, [Ric] Flair calls me all the time to tell me, ‘You have to get back in the ring. You have to go to WrestleMania, you have to have that closure and do this, whatever, a ‘retirement match.’” (H/T to TalkSPORT for the transcriptions)

While The Game will not be competing at WWE WrestleMania this year, AJ Styles will be. He will team with Omos to challenge The New Day for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on night one of the two-day event.