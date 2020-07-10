Triple H Says NXT Alumni Always Want To Return: “There’s A Bond”

Triple H recently spoke with Yahoo! about WWE NXT and the fact that wrestlers who leave to join WWE Raw and SmackDown always want to return.

Recently Sasha Banks and Bayley have made several appearances on the black and gold brand, with Charlotte Flair also having a run back on the show after WWE WrestleMania 36.

Triple H believes that is because there is a bond with the talents who are part of the roster, as he revealed that Sasha and Bayley are always asking to come down and work.

“One of the things that I love about NXT is that there’s a bond and a family feel about it,” Hunter began. “It’s something special when people are a part of it. It always reminds me of the pride people have in their college. When you graduate from college you have spent four years of your life there, that’s always your school, you’re proud of it, you wear the sweatshirts, you support the teams, still go to games. I think NXT is like that for a lot of talent. Sasha and Bayley call all of the time asking if they can come down [to Florida]and work. They’re on different brands, so I have to work within the creative components of what they already have, but I see it all the time.”

Triple H continued and said that they aren’t the only ones, with Charlotte and Kevin Owens also pitching heavily for their returns as well.