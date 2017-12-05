ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Triple H recently spoke with The National to hype this week’s WWE live events in Abu Dhabi, and below are some interview highlights:

On facing Roman Reigns in Abu Dhabi:

“Roman Reigns and I, this is kind of a rematch so to speak from WrestleMania two years ago and I enjoyed that match very much.

“Roman is probably one of the most intense competitors in the WWE right now and I look forward to stepping in the ring with him. He calls himself the Big Dog, well we will see. I call myself The Game. So we will see.”

On Roman Reigns’ talent:

“I think he is one of the best that the WWE have right now.

“Roman is in an unique position because the fan base tends to believe that he is this chosen one that the WWE wants in this position so they choose not to accept that position.

But the truth is, and some people will listen to this and want to argue against it, but honestly most of the people who argue against it aren’t qualified to make that argument. I am. Roman is one of the most skilled performers bar none in the WWE right now and that is on every level.

“It is funny that Roman goes to the ring every night and there is a decision being made whether they want to boo him or cheer him depending on where you are and depends what is done. But usually by the end of the night, because he works so hard and he is so good at what he does that he wins them over.

“That has been the trend recently, as you saw with John Cena, as you see with others. He is a skilled guy in the ring, no matter how you break it down. I would consider him to be one of the very best in the WWE today.”