Triple H Says Two-Day WrestleMania Is “Much More Enjoyable” Than 8-Hour Show

WWE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Triple H signing with the company all week long, including a sit-down interview with commentator Corey Graves on his weekly podcast, After The Bell.

The “King of Kings” was asked about WrestleMania 36 expanding to two nights this year after being relocated to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, among other locations. When asked if we could see a return to that two-day format in the future, Triple H actually admitted that he liked this year’s split more than the monstrous, 8-hour show that WrestleMania has become in recent years.

“My opinion is just my opinion, but I thought it was much more enjoyable than the 8-hour extravaganza. I think that at some point that is probably what it should be. It’s just become so big that it’s almost – when you think about it, in a way it started out as a concert, that ended up being a festival. It’s this week-long thing. Thursday would have been Hall of Fame, Friday was Smackdown, Saturday was going to be Takeover, Sunday would have been WrestleMania, Monday would have been Raw. It’s a week-long festival, and I think that big main-stage attraction needs to be those two nights, and be this weekend of events.”

Listen to the entire interview with Triple H on After The Bell, now available on Apple Podcasts and other major podcast distributors. WWE will be airing a tribute and celebration for “The Game” this Friday night on Smackdown.