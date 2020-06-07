Triple H Teases Live Musical Performance For Tonight’s NXT Takeover

Triple H sent out a tweet this afternoon teasing a live musical performance at tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House special, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The black-and-yellow brand is no stranger to musical guests, even creating the “NXT Loud” branding to showcase musicians who provide anthems for the promotion. Join us for live coverage tonight at 7PM ET.
#WWENXT is getting loud tonight … with a little help. #GetReady #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/LazqZnbr4G
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2020