Triple H vs. Randy Orton Confirmed To Headline Tonight’s WWE Raw

It is official.

Triple H has accepted Randy Orton’s challenge for a singles match in the main event of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

The challenge was laid out in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Triple H came out to address other matters, but Orton interrupted and tempted “The Game” to step into the ring with “The Legend Killer.”

Triple H finally accepted the challenge during a backstage interview nearly half-way through the program.

Orton was originally supposed to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is now quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test. Triple H was reportedly added to the show to help keep ratings from dropping against the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

