Triple H Welcomes Adam Cole To NXT

Adam Cole made his NXT debut at this past Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III show, as he joined forces with fellow former Ring of Honor stars Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

On Thursday, WWE COO and former multi-time World Champion Triple H welcomed Cole to NXT. He also gave NXT’s newest star a little bit of advice on how to get to the top in WWE.

Don't be afraid to make a few enemies…it's the only way to the top. Welcome to @WWENXT, @AdamColePro. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/MKKsbGncfZ — Triple H (@TripleH) August 25, 2017

ICYMI: here’s Adam Cole’s NXT debut: