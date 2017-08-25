Triple H Welcomes Adam Cole To NXT

Aaron Sass
Adam Cole made his NXT debut at this past Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III show, as he joined forces with fellow former Ring of Honor stars Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

On Thursday, WWE COO and former multi-time World Champion Triple H welcomed Cole to NXT. He also gave NXT’s newest star a little bit of advice on how to get to the top in WWE.

ICYMI: here’s Adam Cole’s NXT debut:

