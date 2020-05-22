Triple Threat Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House

Charlotte Flair has been working overtime ever since winning the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, and it doesn’t appear that The Queen’s responsibilities are about to get any easier.

As first reported by TV Guide, Flair will defend her title against the black-and-yellow brand’s Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. The bout is set to take place on Sunday, June 7th at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

💥@WWE's @MsCharlotteWWE will defend the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House https://t.co/6gKFfap0JN pic.twitter.com/eu0sFPhjK5 — TV Guide (@TVGuide) May 22, 2020

Shirai, at the very least, has a legitimate claim on competing for the NXT Women’s Championship. She won a grueling ladder match back in April against several of the brand’s top names to earn her title opportunity, only to be screwed out of winning when Flair intentionally got herself disqualified.

Ripley, who lost the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36, came to Shirai’s aid after the match believing that Flair had gone too far and was disrespecting the title and the NXT women’s division with her actions.

All three women have continue to scuffle over the past few weeks, culminating in a match between Ripley and Shirai earlier this week where – surprise of all surprises – Flair involved herself once again, attacking both women.

The 12-time WWE title holder isn’t just going to walk into NXT Takeover unscathed, however. In recent weeks she has been appearing and competing on all three of the company’s televised shows, and tonight she will come face-to-face with old rival and Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley.

