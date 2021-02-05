WWE
Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Tonight’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature the fallout from Royal Rumble.
Earlier in the week, WWE announced appearances from Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Edge. We now know that Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.
Per @WWE.com, it's @WWEApollo vs. @WWEBigE vs. @SamiZayn for the Intercontinental Championship on #SmackDown!
📺: 8e/7c on FOX
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2021
Additionally, King Corbin will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio for a second week in a row. Corbin won their match last week, however Mysterio eliminated Corbin from the men’s Royal Rumble.
We can also expect appearances from Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks following their successful defenses on Sunday.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the night for the latest SmackDown news and results.
WWE
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed
We are saddened to report the loss of Kansas City legend “The Natural” Butch Reed. The three-time Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion and WCW World Tag Team Champion passed away today, with PWInsider.com reporting that he recently suffered multiple heart attacks.
WWE.com issued the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Butch Reed passed away today at the age of 66.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Reed embraced the sport of wrestling after a professional football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reed quickly proved himself to be a force in the Mid-South Wrestling promotion in battles against legendary competitors such as Ric Flair, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jim Neidhart and more.
“The Natural” Butch Reed crashed onto the WWE scene with brash blonde hair, and a statement win over Koko B. Ware at WrestleMania III. Reed found himself at the crossroads of history competing in the first-ever Survivor Series and Royal Rumble matches in WWE history.
After a match against “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania IV, Reed departed WWE and would go on to partner with Ron Simmons in WCW as the tag team Doom. Doom would defeat The Steiner Brothers at Capital Combat to claim the NWA Tag Team Titles. Following a highly successful run as WCW World Tag Team Champions, Reed & Simmons would eventually share the ring for a one-on-one Steel Cage Match showdown at SuperBrawl I.
WWE extends its condolences to Reed’s family and friends.
WWE
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To
While John Cena has claimed he will not be at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has stated that he will be back in WWE as soon as he can.
Cena has stated that he isn’t able to attend WWE WrestleMania 37 this year due to COVD-19 protocols, which will not allow him to leave Canada, where he is currently filming Peacemaker.
However, that doesn’t mean he is finished with wrestling. Cena revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that he will be back as soon as he possibly can be.
“I will be back in WWE. Unfortunately, the state of the world, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker and that’s going to take a lot of my time. I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. At least for the time being, I’m here and away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cena’s last appearance for WWE was at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he competed in the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt.
WWE
Trey Miguel Discusses His Decision To Not Join WWE
Trey Miguel recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and he spoke with Wilde On about his decision to do that, turning down WWE.
Miguel was recently offered a WWE contract alongside his former Rascalz stablemates Wes Lee (fka Dezmond Xavier) and Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz), who has since gone on to join WWE NXT, becoming MSK.
However, Miguel didn’t go alongside his partners, instead opting to turn down the deal, and he revealed why he came to that decision.
“Zach’s married and Dez is engaged now and they just need wrestling in a different way than I do right now, if that makes sense,” said Miguel [h/t/ POST Wrestling]. “They need it to do different things for them than I do, and I also think that — I don’t mean to sound like I’m speaking bad about Impact but I feel like they ran out of things to do with The Rascalz, you know what I mean?”
“…My oldest brother just had my most recent nephew and he was born premature because his mother fell ill so they actually induced her, and he’s home now but he was in isolated care for two months and they named him after my late brother and it’s just like I couldn’t imagine moving to f–king Orlando, Florida a month after this little miracle, you know what I mean?
“That’s not it for me, and it’s not like if I don’t go to Orlando, I don’t get to wrestle anymore. I still get to wrestle more than anyone at NXT. I train whenever I want.”
Miguel then went on to speak about IMPACT Wrestling, and why he made the decision to return to the company after leaving back in November.
“Impact affords me the luxury of being able to stay home which is like super duper important to me because we have a wrestling school here and I’m one of the head trainers,” he said.
“I have a lot of family here and wrestling has my heart more than anything in the world but I’ve just been through so much personally, that I can’t pull myself from my family right now. I just really can’t, I can’t do that, and especially, I have a brother that passed away in 2013 and — it’s life.”
