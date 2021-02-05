Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature the fallout from Royal Rumble.

Earlier in the week, WWE announced appearances from Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Edge. We now know that Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.

Additionally, King Corbin will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio for a second week in a row. Corbin won their match last week, however Mysterio eliminated Corbin from the men’s Royal Rumble.

We can also expect appearances from Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks following their successful defenses on Sunday.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the night for the latest SmackDown news and results.