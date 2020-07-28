ProWrestling.com

Triple Threat Match, Keith Lee Segment & More Set For 7/29 WWE NXT

This week’s episode of WWE NXT is set to be a major one with several segments and matches already being confirmed for the show.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal shared what fans can expect from this week:

  • Keith Lee will be appearing. The WWE NXT Champion is set to address Karrion Kross following his match against Dominik Dijakovic last week.
  • Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher vs Dexter Lumis: The winner heads to NXT Takeover: XXX to compete in the ladder match to crown a new North American Champion
  • Mercedes Martinez vs Shotzi Blackheart