Triple Threat Match To Determine The “Official Tag Team” Of The Inner Circle
Trouble continues to brew within The Inner Circle.
This week on AEW Dynamite, the faction took to the ring to reveal their New Year’s resolutions. Everyone echoed the idea of “more championships”, which led to ringleader Chris Jericho claiming that he and MJF would win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in 2021.
The idea didn’t exactly sit well with Sammy Guevara, who called Jericho a “tag team slut”, pointing out that he’s randomly teamed up with just about everyone in the group. Santana and Ortiz also pointed out that they were scouted and hand-picked to be the best tag team in AEW.
Jericho did manage to calm everyone down, before proposing a genuinely intriguing idea: a triple threat match to determine the “official” tag team of The Inner Circle. The teams will be Santana and Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager, and finally Chris Jericho and MJF.
That bout will go down next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.
Sting Makes The Save! Darby Allin Retains TNT TItle Against Brian Cage
Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship against “The Machine” Brain Cage this Wednesday night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, but he definitely didn’t do it alone.
Allin took an absolute beating in his bout with the super-heavyweight former world champion. At one point Cage literally scooped him up over his head and hurled him out of the ring crashing through multiple barricades and tables. By the end of the match, his signature face paint was nearly covered in his blood.
Despite the obvious size disadvantage, it looked like Allin was making a comeback at the end, kicking out of everything “The Machine” threw at him. He delivered a Coffin Drop on top of the steel ring steps and somehow got the big man around for a Code Red – and that’s when Team Taz rushed the ring.
Allin managed to fight off Taz’s son hook, before being crotched on the top rope by Ricky Starks. After all the lights in Daily’s Place suddenly went out, “The Icon” Sting appeared directly behind Starks, blasting him multiple times with that age old black baseball bat. Allin then delivered a crucifix from the top rope, pinning Cage to retain the title.
Good Brothers Compete On AEW Dynamite, Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More
Cut the Good Brothers a check, they’ve now officially competed in an AEW ring.
The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, teaming with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match. The reunited trio scored a victory over Danny Limelight and the Varsity Blondes.
Going into the show, it was advertised that Omega would team with the “world tag team champions” to reform The Elite, with the idea that it was supposed to be the AEW World Tag Team Champion Young Bucks.
There was a vibe of general animosity towards the Good Brothers throughout the match, in particular from veteran color commentator Tony Schiavone, who repeatedly let his anti-IMPACT sentiments leak into the broadcast. That carried over into the post-match as former world champ Jon Moxley made his way to the ring, going straight after the man who stole his title.
A huge brawl ensued as the unexpected Lucha Brothers hit the ring, coming to the aid of Mox. About a dozen members of the locker room poured out to pull apart the two sides, which only resulted in more targets as the bodies continued to fly. The Young Bucks even attempted to calm the situation down, only to get caught with a pair of superkicks from Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.
This leaves a lot of questions, but at least for now it would appear the Good Brothers involvement in AEW goes beyond simply promoting this weekend’s IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view?
Are we getting a Good Brothers vs Lucha Brothers match? Will the Young Bucks continue to align themselves with the reformed Bullet Club, resulting in some sort of much bigger ELITE vs. AEW program? Could we see more IMPACT stars make their way over, or vice versa?
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH II RESULTS
JANUARY 13, 2021
EDDIE KINGSTON vs. PAC
Pac starts FAST and goes right after Kingston with a dropkick, sending Eddie to the outside. Pac runs and hits a corkscrew plancha over the ropes to the outside! He throws Eddie back in and Pac nails him with a pump kick to the face, and then another. Pac is relentless and continues the assault on Eddie. He climbs the top and nails a straight missile dropkick to Eddie, sending Eddie flying across the ring.
Eddie climbs to his knees and Pac runs and hits him with a knee to the side of the face. Pac picks him up and Eddie surprises him with a back elbow and then climbs to the 2nd rope before stomping on the back of his head. Pac rolls to the outside and The Bunny knocks Pac back to the ground. Back in the ring now, and Eddie puts on a front chancery before spinning it into a neck breaker. Eddie goes for the first cover of the match, but Pac is able to kick out.
Kingston stands Pac up and hits him with chop after chop, turning the chest of Pac BRIGHT red. Pac starts to come back with some kicks, but Eddie comes back with a back fist before hitting a side saito suplex! Eddie goes for the cover, but Pac is just barely able to kick out. Eddie picks up Pac and he hits him with a few more chops, but Pac surprises Kingston with a kick to the head. He places him on the top rope and hits Eddie with a superplex!!
Pac follows it up with a kick to the side of the head and then climbs to the top before hitting a Black Arrow to pick up the pick up the victory!
Winner: Pac
After the match, both Death Triangle and Butcher & The Blade get in the ring and face off, but they’re interrupted by Lance Archer and Kingston, Butcher, & Blade high tail it out of the ring. PAC and Archer go face to face in the middle of the ring. Archer tells PAC that he needs to get his act together, and exits the ring.
IF CHUCK TAYLOR LOSES, HE BECOMES MIRO’S BUTLER
CHUCK TAYLOR (w/ Orange Cassidy) vs. MIRO (w/ Kip Sabian)
Chuck Taylor tries as hard as Chuck Taylor can…but ultimately Miro is too much. He destroys Taylor and locks in the Accolade. Taylor is forced to tap out.
Winner: Miro
(continued on next page…)
