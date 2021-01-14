Trouble continues to brew within The Inner Circle.

This week on AEW Dynamite, the faction took to the ring to reveal their New Year’s resolutions. Everyone echoed the idea of “more championships”, which led to ringleader Chris Jericho claiming that he and MJF would win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in 2021.

The idea didn’t exactly sit well with Sammy Guevara, who called Jericho a “tag team slut”, pointing out that he’s randomly teamed up with just about everyone in the group. Santana and Ortiz also pointed out that they were scouted and hand-picked to be the best tag team in AEW.

Jericho did manage to calm everyone down, before proposing a genuinely intriguing idea: a triple threat match to determine the “official” tag team of The Inner Circle. The teams will be Santana and Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager, and finally Chris Jericho and MJF.

That bout will go down next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.