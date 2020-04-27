Triple Threat Money In The Bank Preview Announced For Monday Night Raw

Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match has been announced for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. This is actually the first bout revealed for the show, and other than a contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, nothing has been announced for the remainder of the three-hour broadcast.

All three women have qualified for this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, with Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans qualifying from the Smackdown brand. Either Carmella or Mandy Rose will fill the final spot in the ladder match, set to take place on Sunday, May 10th at WWE’s titular annual pay-per-view.