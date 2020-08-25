Triple Threat No Holds Barred Match For The Universal Title Set For WWE Payback

The closing moments of Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw the crowning of a new Universal Champion, in addition to the shocking return of the “Big Dog”, Roman Reigns.

Reigns took to the ring just seconds after Bray Wyatt’s demonic alter ego “The Fiend” defeated Braun Strowman to win the title, nearly spearing the new champion out of his boots. He then proceeded to beat both men mercilessly with a steel chair.

It has now been officially announced that Bray Wyatt will defend the Universal title in a triple threat No Holds Barred match against both Reigns and Strowman this coming Sunday at WWE Payback.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. There are no disqualifications in a triple threat match, and WWE doesn’t actually “bar” their performers from executing any specific holds. So yes, it’s a completely unnecessary stipulation.