Triple Threat Qualifier Set For Monday Night Raw, Winners Earn Title Shot At WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE has announced a triple threat tag team qualifier for this week’s upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, with the winners earning a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity at WWE Clash of Champions.
Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo will form one of the teams in the three-way bout. They may have a distinct advantage despite a lack of experience working together, as all of their opponents currently hate each other.
Andrade and Angel Garza will attempt to work together after getting into a backstage brawl last week – not to mention being dumped by manager Zelina Vega.
And then there’s the so-called “Monday Night Messiah”, Seth Rollins, who was hit in the face by a cage door because of his “disciple” Buddy Murphy, who he then attacked after the match.
Also announced for Raw this week is a rematch between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, and Smackdown’s Braun Strowman will battle the huge Dabba-Kato in Raw Underground.
